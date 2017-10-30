American University Experts Available to Comment on Russia Investigation and Paul Manafort Indictment

WHAT: American University experts are available to discuss the first charges filed against former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, and Rick Gates.

WHERE: In-studio, on campus, e-mail or telephone

WHEN: October 30 – ongoing

Experts Available:

Richard Benedetto is an adjunct professor in the School of Communication. He is a retired White House correspondent and columnist for USA Today and political columnist for Gannett News Service. He reported on local, state and national government and politics for nearly 40 years and continues to write political commentary.

Keith Darden, associate professor in the School of International Service. His research focuses on nationalism, state-building, and the politics of Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia. His book, Economic Liberalism and Its Rivals, explored the formation of international economic institutions among the post-Soviet states.

Chris Edelson , assistant professor of government, is the author of Power without Constraint: The Post 9/11 Presidency and National Security. He is available to discuss issues of presidential national security authority in the context of the presidential election and Congress's role regarding national security and the use of military force, among other topics.

Bob Lehrman is an adjunct professor of Public Communication and an expert on political speeches. Lehrman has served as a speechwriter for dozens of Democratic political figures, including Vice President Al Gore. He is the author of The Political Speechwriter’s Companion. He is available to comment on the rhetoric used by the White House and the Democratic Party to respond to the indictments and Robert Mueller.

Eric Schnure is an adjunct professor of Public Communication. He is a former speechwriter for Vice President Al Gore and has been called of Washington’s “most sought after political humor writers.” As an independent speechwriter, his clients include a former president of the United States, other prominent elected officials, Fortune 500 executives, entertainers and more. He is available to comment on the rhetoric used by the White House and the Democratic Party to respond to the indictments and Robert Mueller.

Leonard Steinhorn is a professor of Public Communication and an affiliate professor of History. His expertise includes American politics, culture and media, strategic communication, the presidency, race relations, the 1960s, and recent American history.

