Legal Expert Available to Discuss Russia Investigation Indictments

A legal expert versed in criminal law, procedure and white-collar crime is available to discuss the indictment of Paul Manafort and Richard Gates in the greater investigation over Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Jessica Gabel Cino is an associate dean of the Georgia State University College of Law



Cino can discuss investigations, criminal law, and how cases are prosecuted. An associate dean for academic affairs, she teaches criminal law and procedure, trial procedure, white collar crime, forensic evidence, contracts, and science and law.

She also has written on a wide-range of topics, including the validity of forensic evidence genetic testing, forensic DNA identification, trial and jury tactics, bankruptcy fraud, lender liability, legal ethics and bioethics. For more information, visit http://law.gsu.edu/profile/jessica-gabel-cino/.