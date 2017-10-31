No-Shave November Will Continue Supporting Fight Colorectal Cancer

Newswise — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - October 31, 2017 - Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is proud to be one of the charity partners selected to receive dollars raised by No-Shave November in 2017. This is the third year No-Shave November, a 501(c)3 organization that raises money by encouraging individuals to “ditch the razors” each November, has chosen to support Fight CRC. Children and spouses of the Hill family, the founders of No-Shave November, lost their father Matthew Hill to colorectal cancer. Fight CRC and No-Shave November’s partnership raises awareness and funds that support projects making a direct impact on CRC patients’ lives.

“We are so appreciative of the partnership we have with No-Shave and their commitment to include colorectal cancer in the efforts they fund,” said Michell Baker, director of partnership development for Fight CRC. “Their dollars have been put toward programs and projects that made a direct impact in the lives of our advocates!”

“In honor of our dad, it’s important to us to partner with Fight CRC because we want to specifically support colorectal cancer with No-Shave November,” said Nick Hill, director of operations for No-Shave November. “We’re proud to be such a big part of Fight CRC’s growth!”

In 2015, No-Shave made a $378,650 donation to Fight CRC, the single-largest donation in the organization’s history, but then topped it in 2016 with a $464,400 donation. The funds from No-Shave November went toward Fight CRC’s new website launched in Jan. 2017 which has connected over 17,500 individuals with opportunities to get involved. Dollars also funded many new scholarships for first-time attendees to attend the D.C.-based event Call-on Congress, dozens of new patient resources available for free and the largest colorectal research grant awarded in the history of the organization.

“Because of No-Shave’s dollars, we had the opportunity to double our research efforts by partnering with Cancer Research Institute who matched $200,000 for colorectal cancer immunotherapy research,” said Anjee Davis, president of Fight CRC. “This year we awarded Cindy Sears, M.D. of Johns Hopkins with a $400,000 grant - pushing the total amount Fight CRC has donated to research to over $1 million dollars.”

Funds from 2017 No-Shave November will be split amongst Fight Colorectal Cancer, Prevent Cancer Foundation and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Men and women are encouraged to participate by either discontinuing to shave during November and donating the savings to the organization, or simply making a donation to a team’s page.

To sign up for Fight CRC’s No-Shave team, visit https://no-shave.org/team/GetBehindACure. To learn more about colorectal cancer, visit FightCRC.org.

About Fight CRC

Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is a trusted national nonprofit advocacy organization fighting for a cure. It was founded in 2005 by Nancy Roach, a patient advocate who witnessed the need for colorectal cancer advocacy after her mother-in-law’s diagnosis. The organization plays an important role in rallying colorectal cancer advocates to action. Fight CRC is known for activism and patient empowerment throughout patient, academic, political, scientific, medical and nonprofit communities. With a mission focused on advocacy, research, patient education and awareness, the organization serves advocates in every state of the U.S. and many others around the world. Fight CRC is Platinum rated by non profit monitoring group GuideStar and a 4-star charity by Charity Navigator with 95 cents of every dollar donated going directly to colorectal cancer programs. To learn more of our financials, visit FightCRC.org.

About No-Shave November

No-Shave November is a non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education. No-Shave November is proud to be working with the following organizations to achieve their mission in 2017: Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Sign up and learn more at www.no-shave.org.