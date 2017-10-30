 
Great Pumpkin Arrives at Brenner Children's Hospital

    • An Atlantic Giant pumpkin weighing in at 943 pounds was delivered this morning to patients, their family members, faculty and staff at Brenner Children’s Hospital, part of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, in Winston-Salem, N.C. This is the 18th year that local grower, Gail Newsom, has donated a giant pumpkin to the children’s hospital. Newsom’s pumpkins are grown at his farm in Pinnacle, N.C.

