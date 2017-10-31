Media Alert: American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week Press Briefing
Article ID: 684219
Released: 31-Oct-2017 9:00 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: American Society of Nephrology (ASN)
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CITATIONS
American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week Press Briefing
CHANNELS
What: American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week Press Briefing
When: Friday, November 3 at 9:45 a.m. CT
Where: Room 264 Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA
Why: Briefing will feature presentations of High-Impact Clinical Trials. Dr. Pascale Lane and Dr. Kelly Hyndman will moderate and provide context and expert commentary on the science presented.
Authors and studies being presented are:
Torres Tolvaptan Slows eGFR Decline in Later-Stage ADPKD
Nangaku Bardoxolone Methyl Improved GFR Measured by Standard Inulin Clearance: The TSUBAKI Study
Dewey Kidney injury after Intravenous or Intracoronary Contrast Agents for Noninvasive or Invasive Coronary Angiography: An Industry-Independent, Phase 3, Randomized Controlled Trial
Corteville Efficacy and Safety of QPI-1002 (QPI) for Prevention of AKI Following Cardiac Surgery
Hull The Pivotal Multicenter Trial of Ultrasound Guided Percutaneous Arteriovenous Fistulae for Hemodialysis Access
Dember Primary Results of the Time to Reduce Mortality in End-Stage Renal Disease (TiME) Trial: A Pragmatic Trial Demonstration Project of the NIH Health Care Systems Research Collaboratory
Fervenza A Multi-Center Randomized Controlled Trial of Rituximab versus Cyclosporine in the Treatment of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (MENTOR)
Bruce D. Greenstein, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Chief Technology Officer, will announce HHS’ intent to launch a Kidney Innovation Accelerator. *Please note, the embargo for this lifts at 11:00 a.m. (CT) on November 3.
To listen to the live press conference, please email Christine Feheley, cfeheley@asn-online to register.
Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 17,000 members representing 112 countries. For more information, please visit www.asn-online.org or contact the society at 202-640-4660.
#