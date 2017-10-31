Media Alert: American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week Press Briefing

What: American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week Press Briefing

When: Friday, November 3 at 9:45 a.m. CT

Where: Room 264 Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

Why: Briefing will feature presentations of High-Impact Clinical Trials. Dr. Pascale Lane and Dr. Kelly Hyndman will moderate and provide context and expert commentary on the science presented.

Authors and studies being presented are:

Torres Tolvaptan Slows eGFR Decline in Later-Stage ADPKD

Nangaku Bardoxolone Methyl Improved GFR Measured by Standard Inulin Clearance: The TSUBAKI Study

Dewey Kidney injury after Intravenous or Intracoronary Contrast Agents for Noninvasive or Invasive Coronary Angiography: An Industry-Independent, Phase 3, Randomized Controlled Trial

Corteville Efficacy and Safety of QPI-1002 (QPI) for Prevention of AKI Following Cardiac Surgery

Hull The Pivotal Multicenter Trial of Ultrasound Guided Percutaneous Arteriovenous Fistulae for Hemodialysis Access

Dember Primary Results of the Time to Reduce Mortality in End-Stage Renal Disease (TiME) Trial: A Pragmatic Trial Demonstration Project of the NIH Health Care Systems Research Collaboratory

Fervenza A Multi-Center Randomized Controlled Trial of Rituximab versus Cyclosporine in the Treatment of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (MENTOR)

Bruce D. Greenstein, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Chief Technology Officer, will announce HHS’ intent to launch a Kidney Innovation Accelerator. *Please note, the embargo for this lifts at 11:00 a.m. (CT) on November 3.

To listen to the live press conference, please email Christine Feheley, cfeheley@asn-online to register.

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 17,000 members representing 112 countries. For more information, please visit www.asn-online.org or contact the society at 202-640-4660.

#