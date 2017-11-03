Rush Hospitals Continue Unbroken String of Top Scores for Safety

Newswise — For the second time this year, all three Rush hospitals — Rush University Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush-Copley Medical Center — have received an ‘A’ grade, the highest possible, from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit patient safety watchdog organization. Leapfrog announced the latest round of its twice-yearly safety grades Oct. 31, awarding A grades to 832 hospitals out of the 2,632 in the United States that it evaluated for their commitment to reducing errors, infections, and accidents that can harm patients.

Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and Rush-Copley Medical Center in west suburban Aurora now have received A grades in each of the 12 times the Leapfrog Group has rated hospitals since launching the organization’s Hospital Safety Score in June 2012 — putting them among an exclusive group of 59 (2.2 percent) hospitals receiving grades that have earned the top score every time. Rush Oak Park Hospital, in the near west suburb Oak Park, received its third consecutive A and its fifth overall.

“It’s both obvious and enormously important that hospitals shouldn’t do things that negatively impact patients’ health. At Rush, we focus intently on safety, and we’ve developed programs to strengthen our safeguards against medical errors and hospital-acquired infections,” said Dr. Larry Goodman, CEO of the Rush system, which includes the three hospitals. Goodman also is CEO of Rush University Medical Center.

“That all three Rush hospitals now have received A’s from the Leapfrog Group three times in a row shows that our commitment to patient safety is deeply embedded in our culture throughout the Rush system.”

Rush University Medical Center programs that promote patient safety have set aggressive targets for improvement. Rush’s Good Catch program each month honors staff who have identified a system or process issue that has the potential of harming a patient, giving them an award and gift certificate.

”We have been laser focused on reducing avoidable patient harm,” says Dr. Richa Gupta, vice president, performance improvement and operational effectiveness and chief quality officer at Rush University Medical Center. “With our daily management system, we are identifying opportunities for improvement and engaging our staff closest to patient care to reduce harm every day.”

Combining personal touch with rigorous safety practices

Leapfrog used 27 measures of publicly available hospital data to assign scores of A, B, C, D or F. The score represents each hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections while they are in the hospital.

“Rush Oak Park Hospital is honored to again receive an ‘A’ grade for patient safety from Leapfrog Group. It speaks to the consistent quality of our care and the commitment of our staff,” said Bruce Elegant, president and CEO of Rush Oak Park Hospital. “The recognition further solidifies our reputation of being a top community hospital with the technology and medical expertise of a major university medical center.”

“We are pleased to be recognized once again by Leapfrog for our strong culture of safety,” said Barry C. Finn, president and CEO of Rush Copley Medical Center and executive vice president of the Rush system. “We continually strive to provide the highest standards of safety and compassion to our patients. These ratings are a result of the extraordinary care and commitment of the physicians and staff of the Rush system.”

A-level care saves lives

An analysis conducted for Leapfrog found that an estimated 206,021 avoidable deaths occur in hospitals in the United States each year, and that an estimated 33,439 lives could be saved annually if all hospitals performed as well as A-rated hospitals such as Rush University Medical Center. The study also found that the risk of avoidable death was 9 percent higher in B hospitals than A hospitals, and rose to 35 percent higher in C hospitals and 50 percent higher in D and F hospitals. Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality provided the analysis in the spring of 2016, using that period's round of safety grade data.

The Leapfrog Group compiles the Hospital Safety Score under the guidance of the nation’s leading experts on patient safety in order to provide the public with information that people can use to protect themselves and their families. A full analysis of the data and methodology used is available on the Hospital Safety Score website.

To see Rush’s scores as they compare nationally and locally, and to find safety tips for patients and their loved ones, visit the Hospital Safety Score website.

A grades are the latest in steady stream of honors for Rush

The Leapfrog safety scores are the latest in a consistent stream of honors for Rush University Medical Center and the other Rush system hospitals that are unique among U.S. academic health systems, including the following recognitions: