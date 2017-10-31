Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals Receive an ‘A’ for Patient Safety From The Leapfrog Group

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to announce that Hackensack University Medical Center, Bayshore Medical Center, Southern Ocean Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center received an “A’’ grade for their commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national non-profit health care ratings organization.

“We are proud to receive “A’’ grades from The Leapfrog Group for four of our hospitals and excited on the overall improvement of the Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “These hard-earned grades are evidence of the outstanding efforts made by our clinical and quality teams to improve patient safety and clinical quality throughout our network.’’

“Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to delivering unsurpassed outcomes by implementing high reliability practices and delivering evidence-based care in a timely, human-centered and equitable environment,” said Carol Barsky, M.D. MBA, senior vice president and chief quality officer.

“It takes consistent, unwavering dedication to patients to achieve the highest standards of patient safety,’’ said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade recognizes hospitals for this accomplishment. We congratulate the clinicians, board, management and staff at Hackensack University Medical Center, Bayshore Medical Center, Southern Ocean Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center for showing the country what it means to put patient safety first.”

Developed under the guidance of a Blue Ribbon National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

Four other Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals, including Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Ocean Medical Center, Pascack Valley Medical Center and Raritan Bay Old Bridge received a “B’’ letter grade and Mountainside Medical Center, Raritan Bay Perth Amboy and Palisades Medical Center received a “C’’ grade.

Hackensack Meridian Health remains committed to achieving the highest quality standards and outcomes and welcomes the clarity that measurement and reporting bring to the process. To view the network’s performance on patient satisfaction, health care associated infection and readmission rates for all of its hospitals, please click here.

To see Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals’ full grades, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade on Twitter and Facebook

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 140 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals ranked among the top 10 in New Jersey, including the No. 1 ranked Hackensack University Medical Center as ranked by U.S. News and World Report – more than any network in the state. Honors also include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children's hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.