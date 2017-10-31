FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ACI Convention Charity Events to Benefit "Clean the World"

Clean the World Recycles Soaps, Hygiene Products, Provides Much Needed Resources to Communities in Need

2018 ACI Convention to Feature Charity Duck Race, Golf Tourney, Hygiene Kit

Newswise — Washington, D.C. -- October 31, 2017 -- Clean the World, a leader in global health which recycles discarded hygiene products and distributes them to children and families in need, will be the charity of choice at the 2018 American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Annual Meeting & Industry Convention.

The Convention, which takes place January 29-February 3, 2018, at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida, is the global cleaning product supply chain's premier business-to-business event.

ACI has partnered with Orlando-based Clean the World for several years, including several hygiene-kit builds during past ACI Conventions.

Starting in 2018, Clean the World will also benefit from the popular Charity Duck Race during ACI's Convention Week, as well as the annual Golf Tournament. The Hygiene Kit Build will also return for the sixth consecutive year.

"ACI always places a high priority on programs and partnerships that help provide better living for individuals, families and communities," said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. "ACI and our member companies are proud to support Clean the World, which puts soaps and other hygiene products in the hands of families and communities who are in great need."

Clean the World Foundation is a non-profit organization that collects and recycles soap and hygiene products discarded every day by the hospitality industry and other sectors that generate environmental waste. Through the distribution of these and other donated products to impoverished individuals, Clean the World prevents millions of hygiene-related deaths each year, reduces the morbidity rate for hygiene-related illness, and encourages vigorous childhood development. Since 2009, Clean the World has distributed more than 41 million bars of soap to children and families in 118 countries worldwide, while fulfilling an environmental mission by diverting 15.4 million pounds of hotel waste from polluting landfills in North America.

"We are deeply honored to be the charity of choice for ACI's convention this year. Clean the World is committed to eradicating the needless hygiene-related deaths of children under the age of five through our soap recycling and hygiene education programs," says Sam Stephens, Executive Director of Clean the World Foundation. "We cannot do this without the support of our partners. The money raised from this convention will allow us to expand our outcome-based programs so we can serve more children around the country."

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI - www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $30 billion U.S. cleaning products market. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and oleochemical producers. ACI (www.cleaninginstitute.org) and its members are dedicated to improving health and the quality of life through sustainable cleaning products and practices.

Clean the World - Clean the World Foundation is an international development and global health non-profit operating hygiene-focused emergency relief initiatives, education programs, and micro-lending projects targeting vulnerable communities in the United States and around the world. Clean the World Foundation is the 501(c)(3) non-profit sector of Clean the World's social enterprise responsible for all soap and hygiene kit distribution both domestically and globally. Clean the World Foundation operates global health programs and partnerships around the world. It also engages volunteers, donors, and other outcome-focused organizations around the world to provide hygiene supplies and education curriculums to support its global health programs. Since 2009, Clean the World Foundation has served over 10 million individuals through its soap distribution and hygiene education programs. A copy of the official registration and financial information for Clean the World Foundation may be obtained from the division of consumer services by visiting www.800helpfla.com. More information: cleantheworld.org/foundation.