Enlarged Prostate: Northwestern Medicine Offers New Minimally Invasive Breakthrough Treatment

Article ID: 684263

Released: 31-Oct-2017 11:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Northwestern Medicine

Cancer, Men's Health, Local - Illinois

  • Matthias Hofer, M.D., PhD Northwestern Medicine-Urology

Newswise — Urologist Matthias Hofer, MD, PhD of Northwestern Medicine is available to answers questions about a minimally invasive breakthrough treatment option for enlarged prostate, Urolift System. 

"I’m very excited to offer my patients a revolutionary treatment option," says Dr. Hofer. "The UroLift System treatment is a breakthrough, minimally invasive option to treat enlarged prostate. It does not require any cutting, heating, or removal of prostate tissue."

Over 70% of men in their 60s have symptoms of enlarged prostate.This can cause loss of productivity, interrupted sleep and, in some cases, can cause depression.

Dr. Hofer is available for interviews.  

 

 

 

