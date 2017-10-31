Enlarged Prostate: Northwestern Medicine Offers New Minimally Invasive Breakthrough Treatment

Newswise — Urologist Matthias Hofer, MD, PhD of Northwestern Medicine is available to answers questions about a minimally invasive breakthrough treatment option for enlarged prostate, Urolift System.

"I’m very excited to offer my patients a revolutionary treatment option," says Dr. Hofer. "The UroLift System treatment is a breakthrough, minimally invasive option to treat enlarged prostate. It does not require any cutting, heating, or removal of prostate tissue."

Over 70% of men in their 60s have symptoms of enlarged prostate.This can cause loss of productivity, interrupted sleep and, in some cases, can cause depression.

Dr. Hofer is available for interviews.