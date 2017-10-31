Regional Sourcing Key to Success of Empire Rye, Craft Beverages

Newswise — A handful of New York state craft distilleries is launching a new, regional whiskey, “Empire Rye.” Christopher Gerling, an enologist and craft-beverage expert, says that local sourcing and geographical identification are key ingredients to Empire Rye and other regional food and drink.



Gerling says:



“Craft beverages and local sourcing of raw materials go hand in hand. For many of these small producers, the first step has been to imitate a style that's distributed nationally – wineries make Chardonnay and breweries have west-coast IPAs. These products can demonstrate quality but also attract casual consumers as well as enthusiasts.



“For long-term success, there needs to be differentiation from what’s available anywhere. You need to find something unique in what can be grown locally to create a product with the most authentic story. From Champagne to Manchego cheese, the classic global foods and drinks relate to the specific agricultural characteristics of the regions they represent.”