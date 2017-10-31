MSU Biometrics Experts Available to Comment on New iPhoneX FaceID

Newswise — Michigan State University biometrics experts Anil Jain and Xiaoming Liu are available to comment on the technology and security aspects of the new FaceID in Apple's iPhone X.

With their backgrounds in facial recognition, fingerprints and iris analysis, they are able to speak to not only the technical aspects of how the FaceID works, but any security risks involved, including why Apple should have kept the fingerprint reader as a backup form of identification.

An interesting angle they discuss is how biometrics started as a component for the intelligence and law enforcement communities, but now the technology is being driven by a consumer audience.

An ISDN line is availble for phone interviews.