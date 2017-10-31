New National Poll Shows Americans Distrust Congress, the Media, Hollywood, and Even Other Voters in the U.S.

Newswise — In the second nationwide poll conducted for the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication (CPC) exploring the divides facing Americans today, a large majority of respondents carry a deep level of distrust for virtually every governing, media, and political institution in America.

In a list of questions gauging which American institutions are trusted, only the military gained a positive rating with 72% trusting and just 13% not.

Members of Congress unsurprisingly showed high levels of distrust; 44% of respondents reported they distrust Republicans in Congress, with 55% distrusting Democrats in Congress. But the rift runs beyond elected officials with only 37% of respondents trusting “people who voted for Hillary Clinton” and 37% trusting “people who voted for Donald Trump.”

Scoring rock-bottom is the media, with only 20% reporting they trust them, followed by the Hollywood industry with only 16%.

The survey shows that 45% of all respondents distrust “those who voted for Hillary Clinton for President” and 39% distrust “those who voted for Donald Trump for President.” However, when broken out by party affiliation, the divide is extreme with 72% of self-identified Republicans distrusting those who voted for Clinton, and 70% of Democrats distrusting those who voted for Trump.

Trend lines are leaning toward increasing skepticism and distrust of what were once respected institutions as we witness a distinct tribalism becoming the new norm in American politics.

