Join Us LIVE to Talk Critical Infrastructure

Newswise — The nation's critical infrastructure provides essential services that underpin American society and sustain our way of life. We know critical infrastructure as the power we use in our homes and businesses, the water we drink, the transportation systems that get us from place to place, the first responders and hospitals in our communities, the farms that grow and raise our food, the stores we shop in, and the internet and communication systems we rely on to stay in touch with friends and family.

The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) conducts research and development to support all aspects of the Homeland Security Enterprise – to include critical infrastructure sectors. Throughout November – Critical Infrastructure Month – S&T will highlight different projects and programs that directly support the nation’s 16 critical infrastructure sectors.

We’ll kick off this month with a Facebook Live Tech Talk on November 9, featuring the DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology (Acting), Mr. William Bryan, and the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD), Mr. Christopher Krebs.

Join us for a live Facebook Tech Talk on November 9 at 1 p.m. ET to learn about NPPD and S&T’s roles in securing our nation’s critical infrastructure and how we work to make it more resilient. We’ll discuss specific projects and upcoming milestones. Submit your questions ahead of time to STSocialMedia@hq.dhs.gov and tune in to see them answered live!