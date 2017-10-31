Physicians at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Named as ‘Jersey Choice Top Doctors’

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., October 31, 2017 – A number of chief physicians at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, are being honored as a ‘Jersey Choice Top Doctor’ by New Jersey Monthly magazine. As chief of their respective divisions and sections they provide leadership and represent the outstanding care provided by their team.

An independent research firm was commissioned by the magazine to conduct the 2017 survey. Thousands of New Jersey-based doctors were asked to give physician recommendations, which resulted in nearly 3,600 individual nominations. A select group of physicians were named to the final list following a professional review by a panel of doctors.

Rutgers Cancer Institute physicians on this year’s list are also faculty members at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and practice at Rutgers Cancer Institute’s flagship hospital Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility. Those named to the 2017 list are:

David A. August, MD , Chief of Surgical Oncology and Section Chief, Gastrointestinal Surgical Oncology; specialty: gastrointestinal malignancies

Shabbar Danish, MD, Chief, Neurosurgical Oncology; specialty: brain tumors, spine tumors, advanced neurosurgery

Richard Drachtman, MD, Section Chief, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology; specialty: pediatric cancers and blood disorders

Lorna Rodriguez, MD, PhD, Chief, Gynecologic Oncology and Director, Precision Medicine; specialty: gynecologic cancers

Roger Strair, MD, PhD, Chief, Division of Blood Disorders; specialty: leukemia, lymphoma, blood and marrow transplants

“While each of these physicians exhibits remarkable clinical and research expertise, their leadership qualities are unsurpassed as they help to ensure the future of cancer care and the scientific discovery that drives it. It is humbling that our peers recognize the passion and commitment of our team in carrying out this mission,” Rutgers Cancer Institute Director Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, who is also senior vice president of oncology services for RWJBarnabas Health and vice chancellor for cancer programs at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, Rutgers University.

A full listing of ‘Top Doctors’ can be found at https://njmonthly.com/find-a-doctor/. Full profiles of Rutgers Cancer Institute doctors named to the list can be found at http://www.cinj.org/physician/index.php.

