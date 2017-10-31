Italian-American Researchers Present Mediterranean Diet, Health, and Longevity at Annual Medical Conference

Newswise — WASHINGTON D.C. — The Sbarro Health Research Organization, Inc., in collaboration with the National Italian American Foundation, Temple University’s College of Science and Technology and the Giovan Giacomo Giordano Foundation, also thanks to the kind unconditioned sponsorship of Pastificio di Martino, will organize a medical conference discussing diet and nutrition. “Mediterranean Diet, Human Health and Longevity” will be held in the Roosevelt Room 2 of the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, D.C. on November 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. as part of the NIAF 42nd ANNIVERSARY GALA WEEKEND. (www. niaf.org)

The president of SHRO, Antonio Giordano, MD, PhD, will begin by introducing SHRO’s recent research of the Mediterranean diet as it relates to cancer prevention, followed by the words of guest speakers. Dr Giordano is also the director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA.

The guest speakers for the conference will include Dr Michele Masucci, Vice President for Research Administration at Temple, Dr Immaculata DeVivo, Professor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School, who’s research has been dedicated to cancer causation, and Dr. Daniela Barone, who will be prized by the scientific committee of the Niaf for her contribution to the elucidation of the biochemical effects of “corbarino” tomato extracts on cancer cells. Mr. Carmine Mariano Esq, chief of the administration of the National Cancer Institute of Naples “Pascale", in Italy, will attend the ceremony, in recognition of the important collaboration among his Institution and the SHRO in the “Corbarino” “San Marzano” project.

In a side event, the Giovan Giacomo Giordano Foundation will also present Dr Enrico Bucci, Director of the System Biology program at SHRO and well-known research integrity expert, the Giovan Giacomo Giordano NIAF Lifetime Achievement Award for Ethics and Creativity in Medical Research.

The award was established in memory of Antonio Giordano’s father, Giovan Giacomo Giordano ­­–– the late professor, renowned pathologist and former professor of the Department of Anatomic Pathology at the University of Naples and chairman of the Pathology Department of the National Cancer Institute of Naples “Pascale", in Italy, who dedicated much of his life to cancer research.

About the Sbarro Health Research Organization

The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) is non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism. To learn more about the SHRO please visit www.shro.org