The Science of Consciousness
April 2-8, 2018 Tucson Loews Ventana Canyon
Plenary Speakers to include:
Robert Alfano | Anirban Bandyopadhyay | Tom Bever | Jimo Borjigin | Robin Carhart-Harris | David Chalmers | Noam Chomsky | Deepak Chopra | Travis Craddock | Bruce Damer | Roderic Eckenhoff | George Ellis | Charles Fernyhough | Steven Gullans | Stuart Hameroff | David Hanson | Lucien Hardy | Anthony Hudetz | Riny Huijbregts | Stuart Kauffman | Hakwan Lau | Bruce Maciver | Pattie Maes | George Mashour | Hedda Hassel Morch | Andrea Moro | Julia Mossbridge | Uta Noppenay | Robert Pearce | Massimo Piattelle Palmarini | Steen Rasmussen | Anil Seth | Ladan Shams | Christoph Simon | John David Smith | Sophia the Robot | Galen Strawson | Todd Vanderah | Sara Walker | Paul Werbos
Themes:
Artificial Intelligence/Machine Consciousness | Anesthetic and Psychoactive Drugs Consciousness, Pain and Addiction | Perceptual Integration and DisintegrationNeural Correlates of Consciousness: Where, When, and How? | Language and ConsciousnessBrain Mapping and the Connectome | Origin and Evolution of Life and ConsciousnessPanpsychism and Idealism | Brain, Photons and EntanglementGene Editing and Consciousness | Are We Living in a Simulation?
Call for Abstracts and Early Registration - by December 15, 2017
General Outline 2018:
Plenary Sessions: Tuesday April 3 through Saturday April 7
Poster Exhibits: Wednesday April 4 and Friday April 6 – with evening receptions
Concurrent Sessions: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday April 3, 4, 6 (5:00-7:25 pm)
Optional Dinner: Thursday April 5 (6:30-10:00)
Poetry Slam/Talent Show/Zombie Blues: Friday April 6 (10:00-midnight)
End of Consciousness Party: Saturday April 7 (8:00-xxx)
Sponsors
The Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Tucson
The Center for Consciousness Science, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
