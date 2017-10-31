 
The Science of Consciousness

April 2-8, 2018 Tucson Loews Ventana Canyon

    • Plenary Speakers to include:

    Robert Alfano | Anirban Bandyopadhyay | Tom Bever | Jimo Borjigin | Robin Carhart-Harris | David Chalmers | Noam Chomsky | Deepak Chopra | Travis Craddock | Bruce Damer | Roderic Eckenhoff | George Ellis | Charles Fernyhough | Steven Gullans | Stuart Hameroff | David Hanson | Lucien Hardy | Anthony Hudetz | Riny Huijbregts | Stuart Kauffman | Hakwan Lau | Bruce Maciver | Pattie Maes | George Mashour | Hedda Hassel Morch | Andrea Moro | Julia Mossbridge | Uta Noppenay | Robert Pearce | Massimo Piattelle Palmarini | Steen Rasmussen | Anil Seth | Ladan Shams | Christoph Simon | John David Smith | Sophia the Robot | Galen Strawson | Todd Vanderah | Sara Walker | Paul Werbos

    Themes:

    Artificial Intelligence/Machine Consciousness | Anesthetic and Psychoactive Drugs Consciousness, Pain and Addiction | Perceptual Integration and DisintegrationNeural Correlates of Consciousness: Where, When, and How? | Language and ConsciousnessBrain Mapping and the Connectome | Origin and Evolution of Life and ConsciousnessPanpsychism and Idealism | Brain, Photons and EntanglementGene Editing and Consciousness | Are We Living in a Simulation?

     

    Call for Abstracts and Early Registration - by December 15, 2017

    General Outline 2018:

    Plenary Sessions: Tuesday April 3 through Saturday April 7

    Poster Exhibits: Wednesday April 4  and Friday April 6 – with evening receptions

    Concurrent Sessions:  Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday April 3, 4, 6 (5:00-7:25 pm)

    Optional Dinner: Thursday April 5 (6:30-10:00)

    Poetry Slam/Talent Show/Zombie Blues: Friday April 6 (10:00-midnight)

    End of Consciousness Party: Saturday April 7 (8:00-xxx)

     

    Sponsors                                                                                                     

    The Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Tucson                          

    The Center for Consciousness Science, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

    The Science of Consciousness Conference 2018 Links

    General Conference Website

    Registration and Abstract Submission

    Online Abstract Submission system  

    Conference Registration Payment System

    Loews Ventana Canyon Hotel Link

     

     

