UVA Darden Professors, Campus Environment Ranked No. 1 by Princeton Review

By Dave Hendrick

Newswise — The Princeton Review named the University of Virginia Darden School of Business among the best MBA programs in a number of key categories, including No. 1 for campus environment and professors. This follows the news last week in The Economist that Darden is ranked the best education experience in the world for the seventh straight year (and remained in the Top 10 for the eighth straight year).

According to the 2018 rankings of 267 residential MBA programs, Darden is ranked in the Top 10 in 10 categories, including:

1 — Best Professors

1 — Best Campus Environment

3 — MBA for Management

3 — Classroom Experience

3 — MBA for Consulting

5 — Career Prospects

5 — Greatest Resources for Women

6 — Most Competitive Students

10 — Most Family Friendly

10 — MBA for Finance

The publication also assigned Darden the highest possible rating for academic experience, based on the school’s selectivity; student-to-faculty ratio; and student survey responses to questions about faculty, peer students and “realization of academic expectations.”

While many of the categories are new for 2018, existing rankings showed positive year-over-year movement.

“We’re pleased to see the external validation for Darden’s top faculty and transformative learning environment,” said Darden Dean Scott Beardsley. “Darden faculty are unsurpassed in their ability to help students develop their leadership voices and channel their purpose in preparation for a lifetime of meaningful work.”

The Princeton Review does not provide overall school rankings, but ranks the Top 10 schools in a series of categories. The methodology is largely based on feedback from recent and current students, and the findings continues to demonstrate strong satisfaction with the Darden experience.

In The Economist’s recent ranking of global MBA programs, Darden placed No. 1 in the categories of education experience, student rating of faculty and student rating of program.

Data for The Princeton Review rankings was collected through surveys completed by business school students from the Classes of 2015–18 and through data provided by the schools in the 2016–17 academic year. Visit the publication’s business school rankings methodology webpage to learn more about each individual ranking and methodology.