Homeland Security Expert Available To Comment On NYC Terror Attack

Newswise — Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Danny Davis, a noted homeland security expert, is available to discuss the Monday terror attack in New York City.

A senior lecturer at the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, Davis also directs the Graduate Certificate in Homeland Security program. Davis’s areas of expertise include terrorism, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, security policy and military history. Since 2006, Davis has worked extensively with the military in the homeland security enterprise and force generation.

During his 20-year Army career, Lieutenant Colonel Davis has served in a variety of command and staff positions in Airborne, Ranger, and Special Forces units.

Davis’s full biography can be found on the Bush School website.