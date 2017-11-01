Developing the VTX-1 Liquid Biopsy System: Fast and Label-Free Enrichment of Circulating Tumor Cells

Newswise — A new article in the February 2018 issue of SLAS Technology describes a new platform that could change the way cancer is diagnosed and treated by automating the isolation of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) directly from cancer patient blood. Entitled Fast and Label-Free Isolation of Circulating Tumor Cells from Blood: From a Research Microfluidic Platform to an Automated Fluidic Instrument, VTX-1 Liquid Biopsy System, this article provides unique insight into the development of a commercial system that has the potential to change the standard of care in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

CTCs can be isolated from a simple blood draw and may be representative of the diverse cancer patient biology because tumor cells are circulating in the blood stream from multiple tumor sites. The VTX-1 Liquid Biopsy System was designed to automate the isolation of clinically relevant CTC populations, making the CTCs available for easy analysis by a variety of techniques. In this publication, the transition from a cutting-edge microfluidic innovation in the research setting to a commercial, automated system for isolating CTCs directly from whole blood is outlined.

A number of improvements are reviewed as the technology transitioned into a commercial product. These improvements include better material for the microfluidic fabrication, automating the fluid processing in the chip, and the optimization of isolation protocols. The commercial VTX-1 Liquid Biopsy System is shown to recover spiked breast and lung cancer cell lines at a rate of 69% and 79.5% respectively while achieving a purity as low as

To show the utility of the platform for cancer research, several downstream applications are demonstrated on the CTCs isolated by the VTX-1. Clonogenic and cell invasion assays demonstrate that the cells isolated by the VTX-1 are intact and undisturbed by the processing, resulting in direct access to the cell’s cancer biology. To demonstrate that the VTX-1 can also process mouse samples, CTCs are isolated from two patient-derived orthotopic xenograft mouse models.

Fast and Label-Free Isolation of Circulating Tumor Cells from Blood: From a Research Microfluidic Platform to an Automated Fluidic Instrument, VTX-1 Liquid Biopsy System can be accessed for free, ahead-of-print for a limited time at http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/2472630317738699. SLAS Discovery is one of two PubMed:MEDLINE-indexed scientific journals published by SLAS. For more information about SLAS and its journals, visit www.slas.org/journals.

