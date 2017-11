Best Podium and Poster Presentations Awarded at ISPOR 20th Annual European Congress

Glasgow, Scotland, UK—8 November 2017—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), recognized the Best Podium and Poster Presentation Awardees from its 20th Annual European Congress held in Glasgow, Scotland, UK 4-8 November 2017. ISPOR’s Research Presentation Podium and Poster Awards were established in 1998 to recognize the scientific merit of podium and poster presentations at the Society’s Annual European Congresses, Annual International Meetings, Asia-Pacific Conferences, and Latin America Conferences.

BEST POSTER—GENERAL

PCN177: COST UTILITY ANALYSIS (CUA) OF NIVOLUMAB COMPARED TO EVEROLIMUS FOR THE TREATMENT OF METASTATIC RENAL CELL CARCINOMA (RCC) IN AUSTRALIA

Hansoo Kim, Bristol-Myers Squibb Australia, Mulgrave, Australia

PMS13: RISK OF MAJOR OSTEOPOROTIC FRACTURE (HIP, VERTEBRAL, RADIUS, HUMERUS [MOF]) AFTER FIRST, SECOND AND THIRD FRAGILITY FRACTURE IN A SWEDISH GENERAL POPULATION COHORT

Emma Jonsson, Quantify Research, Stockholm, Sweden

PMD58: CONTINUOUS SUBCUTANEOUS INFUSION VERSUS MULTIPLE DOSE INJECTION OF INSULIN FOR NEWLY-DIAGNOSED T1D PAEDIATRIC PATIENTS: A COST-UTILITY ANALYSIS

Colin H Ridyard, Bangor University, Bangor, UK

BEST POSTER—STUDENT

PCN249: SUBJECTIVE FINANCIAL BURDEN AMONG GERMAN CANCER PATIENTS - RELATIONSHIP OF THE PATIENTS’ ECONOMIC SITUATION AND SUBJECTIVE DISTRESS

Julian Witte, Bielefeld University, School of Public Health, Bielefeld, Germany

PMH28: INTERNET BASED TREATMENT OF DEPRESSIVE SYMPTOMS – A HEALTH ECONOMIC EVALUATION OF COSTS AND BENEFITS

Viola Gräfe, School of Public Health, Bielefeld University, Bielefeld, Germany

PSY43: BURDEN OF RENAL TRANSPLANT AMONG A COHORT OF US MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES WITH AUTOSOMAL DOMINANT POLYCYSTIC KIDNEY DISEASE

Laura A. Clark, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Charlotte, NC, USA

BEST POSTER–NEW INVESTIGATOR

PCV34: SURVIVAL DIFFERENCES IN HEART FAILURE PATIENTS WITH AND WITHOUT IRON DEFICIENCY/ANEMIA AND BY ORAL AND INTRAVENOUS IRON TREATMENT

Julia Altevers, Xcenda GmbH, Hannover, Germany

PMD156: DOES THE NICE DIAGNOSTICS ASSESSMENT PROGRAMME USE AN EMPIRICAL ICER THRESHOLD?

Gengshi Chen, Costello Medical Consulting Ltd, Cambridge, UK

PRM157: PREDICTING EQ-5D INDEX SCORES FROM PROMIS PROFILE 29 IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, FRANCE, AND GERMANY

Christoph Paul Klapproth, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Berlin, Germany

BEST PODIUM—GENERAL

AD4: PREDICTIVE ANALYSIS FOR IDENTIFYING PATIENT CHARACTERISTICS ASSOCIATED WITH PRIMARY MEDICATION NONADHERENCE FOR LIPID LOWERING THERAPIES

Pallavi B Rane, Amgen Inc., Thousand Oaks, CA, USA

SY1: PSORIASIS DRUGS IN EUROPE - MARKET ACCESS DECISIONS IN COMPARISON BASED ON THE PRISM ACCESS DATABASE

Lutz Vollmer, MArS- Market Access & Pricing Strategy GmbH, Weil am Rhein, Germany

AD1: EXPLORING FACTORS EXPLAINING TREATMENT ACCEPTANCE IN PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM A CHRONIC DISEASE

Benoit Arnould, Mapi, Patient Centered Outcomes, Lyon, France

BEST PODIUM—STUDENT

IN4: COST-EFFECTIVENESS OF ADDITIONAL VACCINATION OF BOYS AGAINST HPV IN GERMANY

Oliver Damm, School of Public Health, Bielefeld University, Bielefeld, Germany

CV2: A FRAMEWORK FOR THE COST-EFFECTIVENESS ANALYSIS OF NOVEL BIOMARKER TESTING IN CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE

Ciaran N. Kohli-Lynch, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

IN2: COST-EFFECTIVENESS AND MODELING APPROACHES OF DIRECT-ACTING ANTIVIRAL AGENTS IN CHRONIC HEPATITIS C INFECTION: A SYSTEMATIC LITERATURE REVIEW

László Szilberhorn, Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE), Budapest, Hungary

BEST PODIUM—NEW INVESTIGATOR

AD3: FACTORS ASSOCIATED WITH AN ADHERENCE WITH ANTIEPILEPTIC DRUGS IN CHILDREN TREATED IN PEDIATRIC PRACTICES IN GERMANY

Silvia Dombrowski, QuintilesIMS, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

PP2: CHOICE OF INSTRUMENT IMPACTS HEALTHCARE DECISIONS: EFFECT OF SOURCE OF UTILITY DERIVED FROM THE SAME PATIENT POPULATION ON COST-EFFECTIVENESS

Necdet B Gunsoy, GSK, Uxbridge, UK

PP1: MIMICKING REAL LIFE DECISION-MAKING IN HEALTH: ALLOWING RESPONDENTS TIME-TO-THINK IN A DISCRETE CHOICE EXPERIMENT

J Veldwijk, Erasmus University Rotterdam, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

