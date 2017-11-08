ISPOR 20th Annual European Congress Examines the Real Value in Health Care

Newswise — Glasgow, Scotland, UK—9 November 2017—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), recently concluded its 20th Annual European Congress in Glasgow, Scotland, UK. The congress was held 4-8 November 2017 and facilitated discussion on the global challenge of delivering value in health care. The theme of the congress, “The Evolution of Value in Health Care,” drew nearly 5000 delegates from all sectors of health care, including health ministries and government offices, health technology assessment bodies, public and private payers, researchers and academics, patients and patient advocates. The diverse attendees represented 77 countries.

The congress was co-chaired by Andrew Briggs, DPhil, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland and Maarten IJzerman, PhD, University of Twente, Enschede, The Netherlands. Three plenary sessions were held. The 6 November plenary, “Where Is the Value in Value-Based Care?” explored the issue of pricing health care products and services in relation to the additional value they produce. The 7 November plenary, “Appraising the Appraisers: What Is the Future of Health Technology Assessment in Europe?” examined the current and future state of health technology assessment in Europe. The 8 November plenary, “Evolution of Value: Perspectives From Both Sides of the Atlantic,” featured health economists’ views on how value in health care is changing over time.

Several influential roundtable events were also held in conjunction with the congress, including a Health Technology Assessment Roundtable and a multistakeholder Patient Representatives Roundtable. The Society also held an open meeting to gain member feedback on its new Women in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Initiative.

The ISPOR Annual European Congress helps further the Society’s mission to advance health economics and outcomes research excellence to improve decision making for health globally. ISPOR’s CEO Nancy Berg stated, “ISPOR’s scientific programs confront the most challenging issues in health care—and the European Congress is no exception. Decision makers from diverse geographic regions and health care sectors convened to discuss the evolving (and often elusive) goal of delivering value in health care. It is truly gratifying to see—through the vibrant discussions and level of engagement—that the global HEOR community recognizes ISPOR as the one organization where everyone can come together to openly share their experiences, discuss recent research in the field, and network with colleagues.”



Additional information on the ISPOR 20th Annual European Congress can be found here. Released presentations from the congress can be found here. Interested parties can follow news and developments from the congress on social media using the hashtag #ISPORGlasgow.



###

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

Web: www.ispor.org | LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-LIn | Twitter: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-T (@ISPORorg) | YouTube: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-YT | Facebook: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-FB

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY