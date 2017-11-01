 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Beaumont Health vascular surgeon O. William Brown, M.D., available to discuss recovery of Chicago Bears' Zach Miller

Article ID: 684357

Released: 1-Nov-2017 12:45 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Beaumont Health

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cardiovascular Health, Sports Medicine, Surgery, Sports

https://www.beaumont.org/locations/beaumont-vascular-surgery-bingham-farms

 

Dr. O.W. Brown has been on staff with Beaumont, Royal Oak for 31 years. He is board certified in surgery and specializes in vascular surgery. In 2013, he was named one of the Best Doctors in America. In 2010 and 2011, he was recognized on Hour Detroit Magazine's list of Top Docs.

Vascular services include:

  • office visits and consults
  • vascular ultrasound

Additional special services include:

  • radiofrequency ablation of veins
  • thoracic outlet syndrome treatment

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!