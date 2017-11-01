Beaumont Health vascular surgeon O. William Brown, M.D., available to discuss recovery of Chicago Bears' Zach Miller

https://www.beaumont.org/locations/beaumont-vascular-surgery-bingham-farms

Dr. O.W. Brown has been on staff with Beaumont, Royal Oak for 31 years. He is board certified in surgery and specializes in vascular surgery. In 2013, he was named one of the Best Doctors in America. In 2010 and 2011, he was recognized on Hour Detroit Magazine's list of Top Docs.

Vascular services include:

office visits and consults

vascular ultrasound

Additional special services include: