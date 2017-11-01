David Eccles School of Business MBA Online ranked No. 14 in the world

Newswise — The University of Utah David Eccles School of Business announced that its MBA Online program has been ranked as No. 14 in the world, No. 3 in the west, and the only Utah business school ranked in the top 25 this year. The ranking comes from The Princeton Review, which provides the first ranking of online MBA programs that is based both on school data and student feedback.

The Princeton Review chose the schools based on its surveys in 2016–17 of 75 business schools offering online MBAs (programs that were 75 percent or more online) and surveys of more than 4,700 students enrolled in the programs. The criteria focused on five core areas: academics, selectivity, faculty, technical platforms and career outcomes. Data from surveys of graduates of the online MBA programs was also used.

“This ranking is a result of the hard work of our faculty and staff. Because of them, the Eccles School MBA Online program is truly effective in providing a top-notch education while allowing students the flexibility needed in their busy lives,” said Taylor Randall, dean of the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business.

That adaptability balanced with academic rigor helped Shane Nishikawa, Class of 2016, succeed as director of operations at ENVE Composites.

“The MBA Online program offered flexibility, yet also the same education and the same opportunity to get to know students and faculty. The structure of the program has allowed me to integrate my family life, work life and school life all together,” Nishikawa said. “Everything that I’ve learned in the MBA Online program has helped me develop more in my career. It has helped me get to a point I absolutely know I would not have gotten to if I had not made the decision to get my MBA.”

Eccles MBA Online students reported a 30 percent salary increase upon graduation and 50 percent received a promotion while in the program.

The Eccles School’s MBA Online program was launched in fall 2014. The program provides the same rigorous coursework of on-campus MBA options, but allows students to access their course material and engage in vigorous class discussions online at times convenient to them.

“We are proud to serve working professionals who seek both a rigorous curriculum from our top-ranked business school and the flexibility of online learning," said Brad Vierig, associate dean of MBA programs and executive education at the Eccles School. "This top 25 Online MBA ranking reflects the dedication of our faculty and staff to develop and deliver a first-rate delivery method for higher learning. The Eccles MBA Online program provides our students a tremendous value as measured by the increase in salary and promotional opportunities our graduates accrue, and this ranking recognizes that.”

