How Can Good Research Practice Guidance Improve Health Technology Assessment?

Newswise — Glasgow, Scotland, UK—6 November 2017—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), focused on what aspects of health technology assessment (HTA) can be improved with good research practice guidance. The workshop, “Where Do We Need Good Research Practice Guidance in Health Technology Assessment?” [W1], was held this morning at the ISPOR 20th Annual European Congress in Glasgow, Scotland, UK.

The session featured discussion leaders Finn Børlum Kristensen, MD, PhD, University of Southern Denmark, Hilleroed, Denmark; Mirjana Huić, MD, PhD, Agency for Quality and Accreditation in Health Care and Social Welfare, Zagreb, Croatia; Wim Goettsch, PhD, The National Healthcare Institute, Diemen, The Netherlands; and Sophie Werkö, PhD, MSc, Swedish Agency for Health Technology Assessment and Assessment of Social Services, Stockholm, Sweden.

Post-regulatory approval evidence is increasingly informing population-based health care decisions. In this session, discussion leaders from the ISPOR Health Technology Assessment Council working group began with a global overview of existing good practices related to the translation of evidence to health care policy. Speakers then identified areas in which good research practice guidance is needed and how these areas might best be addressed at the European and global levels. The working group has conducted an overview of existing good practices related to translating evidence to policy from all regions of the world. The draft guidance document has already undergone two rounds of review, including a public review and comment stage.

Additional information on the ISPOR 20th Annual European Congress can be found here. Released presentations from the congress can be found here. Interested parties can follow news and developments from the congress on social media using the hashtag #ISPORGlasgow.





###

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

Web: www.ispor.org | LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-LIn | Twitter: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-T (@ISPORorg) | YouTube: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-YT | Facebook: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-FB

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY