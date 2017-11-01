@bswhealth Medical Center - Llano Texas Recognized for Excellence in Outcome & Patient Satisfaction by the TX State Office of Rural Health
Newswise — National Rural Health Day is November 16th. See how small community hospitals are helping to provide quality care to rural populations.
Paul Cook, MD, chief medical officer of the Baylor Scott & White - Hill Country Region
Dr. Cook and/or Tim Ols, president, Baylor Scott & White - Hill Country Region are available to discuss providing quality care to rural communities in the Texas Hill Country.
