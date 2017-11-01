 
@bswhealth Medical Center - Llano Texas Recognized for Excellence in Outcome & Patient Satisfaction by the TX State Office of Rural Health

Article ID: 684405

Released: 1-Nov-2017

Source Newsroom: Baylor Scott and White Health

Healthcare, Patient Safety, Rural Issues, Local - Texas, Local - Dallas Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Rural Health, Rural Health Care, Rural Health Services

    • Newswise — National Rural Health Day is November 16th.  See how small community hospitals are helping to provide quality care to rural populations.

    We have experts who work and can speak about serving the needs of rural populations

    Paul Cook, MD, chief medical officer of the Baylor Scott & White - Hill Country Region

    http://www.sw.org/Dr-Paul-A-Cook

    Dr. Cook and/or Tim Ols, president, Baylor Scott & White - Hill Country Region are available to discuss providing quality care to rural communities in the Texas Hill Country.

    Broadcast capabilities are available via TVU technology which can connect to local, regional, national, and international TV media outlets.

