Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Receives 'A' Grade for Patient Safety

Newswise — MELROSE PARK, IL – Gottlieb Memorial Hospital has received an 'A' in The Leapfrog Group's Fall 2017 Hospital Safety Grade. Leapfrog rates how well hospitals protect patient safety, including avoiding preventable mishaps such as medical errors, hospital-related infections and falls.

"We are gratified that Leapfrog has recognized our continuing commitment to patient safety," said Lori Price, FACHE, MSA, RN, president of Gottlieb Memorial Hospital. "Patient safety is the centerpiece of all we do.

Gottlieb Memorial Hospital is a 247-bed acute care hospital in Melrose Park that offers advanced specialty, emergency, inpatient and outpatient medical care in a community hospital setting. Gottlieb is a part of Loyola University Health System and a member of Trinity Health.

The Hospital Safety Grade is the gold standard rating for patient safety, complied under the guidance of the nation's leading patient safety experts. It is administered by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit hospital safety watchdog. Using 27 evidence-based measures of patient safety for all eligible U.S. hospitals, the Hospital Safety Grade is a numerical score converted into one of five letter grades. An 'A' grade represents the best Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, followed in order by B, C, D and F. “It takes consistent, unwavering dedication to patients to achieve the highest standards of patient safety," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "An ‘A’ grade recognizes hospitals for this accomplishment.”

