Nitric Oxide Production in Patients is Critical for Stem Cell Function

Newswise — HONOLULU, HAWAII. . . November 6, 2017 …. Nathan Bryan, PH.D., one of the nation’s leading experts on critically important role of nitric oxide in health and disease prevention, told attendees of the Pacific Regenerative Medicine 2017 Conference this morning that, “Stem cells are the future of medicine and are required for our body to heal itself; however, their success depends on the body producing enough nitric oxide to support their healing properties. Simply, put, without the right amount of NO in the body, our own stem cells fail to function and furthermore, those receiving stem cell therapy may have limited success without proper NO production.”

Bryan noted, “We gradually lose our ability to produce NO as we age so by the time we reach 40-50 years of age, we have only about 50% of the NO we had when we were younger. Indeed, sick and older people do not make sufficient nitric oxide. Therefore, they have dysfunctional cells and lose stem cell function. There is a large body of well-established, peer-reviewed and published science demonstrating that nitric oxide is a critical signaling molecule that is required for stem cell mobilization and differentiation. Without sufficient NO, circulation becomes compromised and stem cells do not function properly. With sufficient NO, cells become more functional and able to reach dysfunctional tissues and heal.

“Having sufficient NO produced in the circulation providing oxygen and nutrients to every organ of the body is the foundation of good health. There is growing evidence that the US population is NO deficient, in part due to natural aging and known cardiovascular risk factors, but also, because we do not eat enough foods such as beets, green leafy vegetables and other foods/diets that are high in dietary nitrates. Importantly, one of the first things most of us do each morning, using an antiseptic mouthwash, is the worst thing you can do in terms of maintaining healthy oral bacteria that foster NO production. The mouthwash may kill bad breath, but it also kills the good oral bacteria that generate about 50% of our NO per day.

“As healthcare providers on the cutting edge of using new therapies to help patients, restoring NO production should be the first line of defense in any anti-aging strategy. There is no doubt that restoring NO production will have a profound impact on public health. Our bodies cannot and will not heal without correcting NO based cell signaling”

Stem cells have the potential to generate every cell type found in the body. Understanding how to increase the function of our own stem cells so that we heal better and faster will certainly lead to a healthier population. In this age where many people are getting stem cells for a number of conditions, it is critical to fully understand how these cells work and how to maximize their effects. Evidence strongly suggests that restoring NO production can lead to more effective healing and stem cell success.

Dr. Bryan is credited with a multitude of significant discoveries in Nitric Oxide function, production and metabolism, and has published extensively in peer-reviewed scientific journals in the field. He’s been awarded more than a dozen US and International patents related to his discoveries on Nitric Oxide. Dr. Bryan is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine in the Department of Molecular and Human Genetics.

Regenerative Medicine Industry thought leaders and innovators gather annually in Hawaii to share the latest advances in research and development, from cellular therapies to bio engineering of tissues. Skills labs, scientific presentations and exhibitors await academic and clinical attendees from around the world.