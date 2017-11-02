Easy Test to Find Out if You May Have Early Signs of Dementia or Alzheimer's
Douglas Scharre, director of the division of Cognitive Neurology at the The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, talks about a test you can take to determine if you may have the early signs of demential or Alzheimer's. He also talks about how to approach family members, or loved ones, who are experiencing dementia or Alzheimer's.
Free Test: http://sagetest.osu.edu