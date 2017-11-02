Upcoming SNEB Webinar on Geo-fencing Shows Nutrition Educators Cost-Effective Solution to Reaching a Broader Audience

Newswise — The Society of Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) is hosting a free live webinar on reaching low-income audiences using social media marketing techniques on Tuesday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. This webinar, sponsored by ASNNA and the SNEB Communications Division, will cover geo-fencing—the practice of restricting online content to particular geographic regions—by using specific examples on Facebook and Google's advertising platforms to target SNAP-Ed eligible audiences.

Learning Objectives:

This webinar is a great, free opportunity to learn more about geo-targeting on social media, how geo-fencing helps to achieve 100% SNAP-Ed eligibly in geo-targeted online audiences and understand basic knowledge about applying similar practices to other nutrition education programs targeted to low-income audiences.

Webinar speakers include:

Austin Childers holds a BA in Human Geography with concentrations in Argofood Systems, Politics, and Urban Development, and New Media Certificate from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. He currently coordinates statewide social marketing interventions for low-income Georgians for Georgia SNAP-Ed, along with conducting social marketing research and providing marketing assistance to the University of Georgia SNAP-Ed team.

Edda Cotto-Rivera, MPH, CHES, professional background includes community health education and outreach, chronic disease prevention education, and working with diverse audiences. Not only does she contribute to research projects related with diverse underserved populations, but she also is the University of Georgia’s SNAP-Ed Project Coordinator.

Jung Sun Lee, PhD, RDN, is committed the work of nutritional behavior by her training and background in community nutrition, epidemiology, and aging, with specific expertise in food insecurity research conducting evaluation studies on food and nutrition assistance programs, community-based nutrition interventions, and policy addressing nutrition-related health disparities in low-income population.

SNEB Members attend webinars free as a benefit of membership but everyone is welcome to attend this special webinar as guests of SNEB. Attendees will earn 1 CPE from the Commission on Dietetic Registration. Register at https://www.sneb.org/events/upcoming-webinar/.