Mayo Clinic Names New Chief Financial Officer

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — After an extensive national search, Dennis Dahlen has been named chief financial officer, Mayo Clinic.

Dahlen comes to Mayo Clinic from Banner Health, an integrated health care delivery system in Phoenix, where he served 11 years as senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer. He previously served as Banner’s system vice president of finance.

“I’m thrilled to join Mayo Clinic, an organization with a 150-year legacy of providing expert care to each patient,” Dahlen says. “As the health care industry faces enormous challenges, I’m confident that Mayo’s capacity for discovery and innovation will provide an excellent platform for success.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Dahlen will work closely with Kedrick Adkins Jr., Mayo Clinic’s current chief financial officer, who is retiring after 40 years in health care, with nearly four years of service at Mayo Clinic.

“We’re proud to welcome Dennis to Mayo,” says Jeff Bolton, vice president, Administration, Mayo Clinic. “In addition to more than 30 years of health care experience, he is driven to achieve mission-advancing financial performance and is passionate about patient care. We look forward to the contributions he’ll make as part of our leadership team.”

Dahlen earned a master’s degree in finance from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Before working at Banner, Dahlen held leadership positions at Lutheran Health System in Fargo, North Dakota. He recently completed his term as chair of the board of directors for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and has been active on other community boards.

As part of Mayo’s executive leadership team, the chief financial officer works collaboratively with institutional and site leaders on strategic and tactical financial planning and management.

“I’m grateful for the time I spent at Mayo and look forward to this next chapter ahead,” says Adkins. “Dennis is well-prepared to take on the role of chief financial officer, and I’m confident he’ll make a positive impact on Mayo Clinic.”

During Adkins’ tenure, the organization has achieved strong financial performance and sustained its AA bond rating.

“Over the past four years as chief financial officer, Kedrick has been instrumental to Mayo’s success,” says Bolton. “We’re grateful for his outstanding service and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

###

About Mayo Clinic Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to clinical practice, education and research, providing expert, comprehensive care to everyone who needs healing. For more information, visit mayoclinic.org/about-mayo-clinic or newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org.