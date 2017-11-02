‘Super T Cells’ Engineered for Optimal Performance Drive New Roswell Park Gene-Therapy Approach

The roughly 24 patients to be treated through this phase I/IIa study will have their T cells removed in a process that’s similar to platelet removal, and takes about two hours. Approximately one week later, they will receive a single injection of those T cells, now modified with two strategic enhancements: insertion of one gene that forces them to produce a T cell receptor (TCR) that hones in on the target antigen, NY-ESO-1, and another that blocks a protein that allows cancers to grow and suppress the immune system — transforming growth factor beta (TGF-beta).

“It’s an approach that allows the immune system to be on the offense and on the defense at the same time,” says the study’s scientific lead, Richard Koya, MD, PhD, Associate Director of the Roswell Park Center for Immunotherapy. “First we arm the T cells with a receptor to help them hunt down the cancer cells, and then we add a TGF-beta blocker to suppress the suppressor. The result of this two-step gene modification — forcing expression of the receptor for NY-ESO-1, and adding a blocker gene to nullify the effect of TGF-beta — is a super T cell engineered to both more effectively kill target cancer cells and to resist the tumor’s attack.”

While preclinical studies suggest that this treatment may be effective, long-lasting and well-tolerated, the study now underway at Roswell Park marks the first time this strategy will be assessed in humans.

It is also the first time a Roswell Park team has produced a genetically engineered T cell therapy in-house. The immune cells that play such a central role in this therapy are never frozen or shipped, as they are drawn, re-engineered and reinjected within Roswell Park facilities. Many Roswell Park Center for Immunotherapy (CFI) collaborators are involved in this effort, including Thinle Chodon, MD, PhD, Director of Translational Research Operations within the CFI, and Junko Matsuzaki, PhD, Director of the Immune Analysis Facility within the Center.

For more information on this study (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier no. NCT02650986), which is open to adult patients with various types of advanced cancer whose tumors express NY-ESO-1

The work is funded by grants from the National Cancer Institute (project nos. R01CA164333 and P30CA016056) and the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.

Roswell Park Cancer Institute (RPCI)