Mitchell L. Morgan to Receive 21st Annual Musser Award from Temple University's Fox School of Business

Newswise — Temple University’s Fox School of Business will honor Mitchell L. Morgan as the recipient of the 2017 Warren V. “Pete” Musser Award for Excellence in Leadership.

The Musser Award, the school’s highest honor, recognizes distinguished members of the Philadelphia business community for their outstanding achievements, leadership, and commitment to the community.

Morgan will be honored at the 21st annual Musser Award reception and dinner, to be held Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Mitten Hall on Temple University’s Main Campus.

A Temple University graduate and member of the university’s Board of Trustees, Morgan is the founder and chairman of Morgan Properties, one of the largest owners of multi-family apartment communities in the country. He founded the company in 1985 and has served as its chairman since its inception. Under his leadership the company has grown to more than 37,000 units in 139 apartment communities located throughout 10 states.

“It brings me great joy to announce Mitchell Morgan as the next recipient of the Musser Award for Excellence in Leadership,” said Dr. M. Moshe Porat, Dean of the Fox School of Business. “Mitchell is an inspirational business leader. He built his business and his career from the ground up, and through his many successes, he has always believed strongly in the value of giving back to his community.”

Morgan earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Fox School of Business. He subsequently joined an international accounting firm as a member of its tax department, before returning to Temple to earn his JD through night courses.

Morgan supports a wide variety of philanthropic endeavors. He currently serves as a Trustee at Temple University, where he chairs the Facilities Committee. He serves on the board of trustees at the National Museum of American Jewish History, Federation Housing, and Golden Slipper. He is a research sponsor at the Samuel Zell and Robert Lurie Real Estate Center at the Wharton School, and a former trustee of the Penn Medicine board. He has served as President of the Apartment Association of Greater Philadelphia, and as a board member of the Royal Bank of Pennsylvania.

Through the Mitchell and Hilarie Family Foundation, he and his wife Hilarie remain committed to making a difference in the lives of others. Of particular significance to the couple is Morgan Hall, the 1,250-bed residence hall located on Temple University’s campus and named for him. This ultra-modern building has transformed the visual landscape of the campus and has contributed to the university’s efforts of creating a sought-after destination for undergraduate students.