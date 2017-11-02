Newyork-Presbyterian/Columbia Expert Available to Comment on ORBITA Heart Stent Study

Newswise — Dr. Ajay Kirtane, director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, is available for expert commentary on the ORBITA study presented at the 2017 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference in Denver, Colorado and co-published in The Lancet.

Dr. Kirtane says:

"How should physicians interpret the ORBITA results? To me, it has always been very important to approach the treatment of coronary artery disease from the patient’s perspective. For patients with milder symptoms who are not limited by them, medications are a very good option. However, for those with more severe symptoms or limitations (not controlled by medications), stenting is a very effective therapy. Importantly, this latter group of patients were not studied within this trial.

Most patients in the trial had very good control of their symptoms due to aggressive medical therapy, and an exercise capacity that was comparable to patients without coronary artery disease. As a physician who has cared for many patients with coronary artery disease, I have grave concerns about overgeneralizing the results of the trial to patients with more severe symptoms and limitations from their coronary artery disease."

