November Is Diabetes Awareness Month

Mount Sinai Experts Weigh In on Self-Management, Treatment Options, Reversing the Disease and the Newest Advances in Diabetes Research

Newswise — (New York –November 2, 2017) –Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. Today, 29.1 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

November is Diabetes Awareness Month and Mount Sinai Health System experts are sharing tips on self-management, treatment options, reversing the disease, and the newest advances in diabetes research.

Mount Sinai Artificial Pancreas Research Program :

Dr. Levy and her team of researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai are studying the safety and efficacy of artificial pancreas systems to improve the blood glucose control and reduce the burden of disease for people with type 1 diabetes.

The Mount Sinai Hospital is the first clinical site in Manhattan to use the first FDA-approved artificial pancreas device—Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G hybrid closed looped system.

To learn more go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKP1VjQg6Jg&t=4s

*Type 1 diabetes patients on the artificial pancreas are available for interview

Symptoms of Diabetes:

Frequent urination and blurry vision

Unusual thirst and sensations of hunger and fatigue

Unintended weight loss

Recurrent infections, like skin, gum, or bladder infections

Tips for Diabetes Prevention:

Make smarter food choices

Increase physical activity

Maintain a healthy weight

Reduce salt and sugar intake

Risk Factors for Prediabetes:

Elevated blood glucose levels

Family history of diabetes

Having hypertension, high cholesterol, or high triglycerides

Sedentary lifestyle and obesity and a history of cardiovascular disease

