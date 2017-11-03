Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Business Analytics Program Ranked Third in the Country

Newswise — Troy, N.Y. — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) has been recognized as having one of the top three Master of Business Analytics programs in the United States by the TFE Times (formerly The Financial Engineer) 2018 Master of Business Analytics Rankings. The Rensselaer M.S. in Business Analytics program is offered by the Lally School of Management, one of the five schools at the world-class technological research university located in Troy, New York. The TFE Times Master of Business Analytics (MSBA) Rankings are the most comprehensive rankings for graduate business analytics programs in the United States.

“The Rensselaer Master’s of Science in Business Analytics program prepares students to meet the biggest demands of 21st century business,” said Thomas Begley, dean of the Lally School. “Businesses that know how to analyze and apply data (big or small) have a significant advantage over their competitors, and our program helps students think critically about data and prepares them to excel in jobs that are in high demand from employers.”

About 86 percent of Lally 2016-2017 graduates had jobs within three months of graduation, with an average salary of $73,856. Lally graduates have gone on to transformative careers as data scientists, quantitative consultants, market and consumer analysts, or any of the large and rapidly growing data-driven positions within industry. Some of the companies that have hired Lally graduates include: IBM, Research Now, Dentsu Aegis Network, Cisco Systems, The Comcast Corporation, Facts & Measures, Accenture, Dish Network, Walmart, QueBIT, LL Bean, and CDPHP.

According to IBM, the “annual demand for the fast-growing new roles of data scientist, data developers, and data engineer will reach nearly 700,000 openings by 2020.” (Source: https://www.ibm.com/analytics/us/en/technology/data-science/quant-crunch.html)

“Our business analytics students come from the U.S., China, and India, as well as other countries. Students’ backgrounds range from business, to sciences, to engineering,” said Dorit Nevo, associate professor and academic director of the M.S. Business Analytics Program at Lally. “Lally students learn how to obtain data and draw business inferences from data by asking the right questions and using leading-edge software and tools.”

The Lally business analytics curriculum infuses foundational business concepts with data management and statistical modeling, along with electives such as natural language processing, machine learning, marketing, and supply chain analytics. Students have access to diverse data sets, powerful computing and visualization resources, real-world applications, hands-on experience through class projects, and a capstone course with industry partners. The experience at Lally also includes mentoring from a highly engaged advisory board of executives in the business analytics profession.

TFE Times is an online platform that offers news on business, culture, and technology. It also provides rankings on colleges, accounting, business analytics, computer engineering, economics, education, finance, law, management, marketing, and medicine. Their MSBA Rankings are based on a variety of factors including GMAT scores, mean starting salary and bonus, mean undergraduate GPA, acceptance rate, full-time graduates employed at graduation, and full-time graduates employed three months after graduation.

The extraordinary quality and recognition of the Rensselaer business analytics program exemplifies The New Polytechnic, an emerging paradigm for teaching, learning, and research at Rensselaer. The New Polytechnic emphasizes and supports collaboration across disciplines, sectors, and regions to address the great global challenges of our day, using the most advanced tools and technologies, many of which are developed at Rensselaer. Research at Rensselaer addresses some of the world’s most pressing technological challenges—from energy security and sustainable development to biotechnology and human health. The New Polytechnic is transformative in the global impact of research, in its innovative pedagogy, and in the lives of students at Rensselaer.

About Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, founded in 1824, is America’s first technological research university. For nearly 200 years, Rensselaer has been defining the scientific and technological advances of our world. Rensselaer faculty and alumni represent 85 members of the National Academy of Engineering, 17 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 25 members of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, 8 members of the National Academy of Medicine, 8 members of the National Academy of Inventors, and 5 members of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, as well as 6 National Medal of Technology winners, 5 National Medal of Science winners, and a Nobel Prize winner in Physics. With 7,000 students and nearly 100,000 living alumni, Rensselaer is addressing the global challenges facing the 21st century—to change lives, to advance society, and to change the world. To learn more, go to www.rpi.edu.

Contact: Media Relations newsmedia@rpi.edu

Visit the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute research and discovery blog: http://approach.rpi.edu

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/RPInews