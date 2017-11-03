ARN Annual Meeting in Seattle

Newswise — CHICAGO (November 3, 2017): The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) is holding its annual conference and expo, REACH 2017, at the Washington State Conference Center next week.

DATES:

Wednesday, November 8 – Saturday, November 11, 8 am to 6 pm

LOCATION: Washington State Conference Center, 705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 206.694.5000

CONTENT:

Be the first to witness the release of key recommendations from a 10-year study on continence care when Christine Cave, DNP FNP-C MSN RN CRRN EP-C, unveils results developed by her Continence Care Task Force, and the Continence Care Toolkit they created in conjunction with ARN;

Discover new scientific and clinical advances in medical and nursing interventions for common rehabilitation diagnoses and conditions;

Advance practice with essential nursing skills and solutions;

Learn crucial information for quality measures, the regulatory environment, and documentation

COST: Varies, based on interests. For details, go to ARN’s REACH 2017 website.

REACH 2017 is the premier educational event for rehab nurses. The conference provides rehab nurses with opportunities for lifelong learning and assistance in maintaining the Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse (CRRNâ) certification and licensure requirements, as well as promoting excellence in the provision of rehabilitation nursing care.

The four-day event includes a Keynote address by Rich Bluni, RN, author of Inspired Nurse, who provides a thought-provoking, often funny and inspirational presentation on why nurses have chosen their profession.

###

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

ARN is a professional healthcare association dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, collaboration, and research to enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness. For more information about ARN, please visit www.rehabnurse.org or call 800.229.7530.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY