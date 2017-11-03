Newswise — DUARTE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- No Stomach For Cancer will host its fifth Spotlight on Stomach Cancer on Saturday, November 11 at the City of Hope's Cooper Auditorium in Duarte California. The Spotlight on Stomach Cancer is a great opportunity for those in the stomach cancer community, the medical community, and the public to come together to learn more about gastric cancer (its history, current state, and future hopes), and hereditary forms of gastric cancer from expert researchers, patients, and caregivers.

The event is free for patients and caregivers and open to the public. The program begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 4:40 p.m. Find registration and program information online at 2017 Spotlight on Gastric Cancer. Attendees are also invited to attend a special Night of Healing following the event at the City of Hope Visitor Center at 5:00 p.m.

About No Stomach For Cancer

No Stomach For Cancer, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to support research and unite the caring power of people worldwide affected by stomach cancer. NSFC advances awareness and education about stomach cancer, including Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer (HDGC), provides a support network for affected families and supports research for screening, early detection, treatment, and prevention of stomach cancer. Headquartered in Wisconsin, and serving patients across the globe, No Stomach For Cancer is a worldwide thought leader in stomach cancer awareness and education. Stomach Cancer is currently the third leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide with 1,000,000 new cases diagnosed each year. For more information, please visit www.nostomachforcancer.org

CONTACT:

Jon Florin: jflorin@nostomachforcancer.org

Executive Director

No Stomach For Cancer

PO Box 46070, Madison WI 53744

(608) 692-5141