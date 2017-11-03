Rutgers University Receives 2017 Edison Patent Award For Polymer Used to Develop World’s First Fully Resorbable, X-Ray Visible Stent

Newswise — PISCATAWAY, NJ — A breakthrough patent – the polymer that enabled the development of the world’s first fully resorbable and x-ray visible coronary stent – invented by a Rutgers University researcher received the 2017 Edison Patent Award from the Research & Development Council of New Jersey. The award memorializes the state’s most prolific inventor, Thomas Alva Edison, and highlights the Garden State’s continuous pipeline of exceptional innovation work.

The drug-eluting scaffold, or stent, is made from a unique formulation from a tyrosine-based polymer family invented by Dr. Joachim Kohn, Rutgers University-New Brunswick Board of Governors Professor in the Chemistry and Chemical Biology department at the School of Arts and Sciences, and director of the New Jersey Center for Biomaterials. The patent receiving the Edison Patent Award, “Biocompatible Polymers for Medical Devices” (U.S. Patent 8,252,887), provides the materials foundation for the development of the device, called the Fantom® stent, by REVA Medical Inc., a coronary stent company in San Diego, California dedicated to developing minimally-invasive medical devices.

“I am honored to receive the prestigious Edison Patent Award, but the true achievement is in the visibility and recognition that this award brings to the importance and value of research commercialization to society,” said Dr. Kohn. “When academia and industry partner together, there are no bounds to the innovation that can ensue. This invention will improve lives for people in New Jersey, across the nation, and around the world.”

According to the latest data available by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of adults in the U.S. with diagnosed heart disease in 2015 was 28.4 million. Coronary stents are one of the most widely used medical implants, and serve to keep the blood vessel open after angioplasty. Currently, most stents are made of metal and are easily detectable by x-ray imaging, which is critical to enable clinicians to see the position of the stent within the body of a patient.