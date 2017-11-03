Penn Medicine’s Deborah Driscoll Receives Women’s Leadership Award from Association of American Medical Colleges

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — Deborah A. Driscoll, MD, the Luigi Mastroianni Jr. Professor and chair of the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, has received the Group on Women in Medicine and Science (GWIMS) 2017 Leadership Award for an Individual. The award will be presented at the Association of American Medical Colleges’ (AAMC) annual meeting in Boston on Nov. 4 during the Group on Women in Medicine and Science (GWIMS) Poster and Awards Reception, held jointly with the AAMC’s Council of Deans (COD).

Each year, GWIMS, a professional development group of the AAMC, presents awards to an individual and an organization that “demonstrate a significant impact on the advancement of women's roles in academic medicine and science.”

Driscoll is widely recognized as a transformative leader and is one of the world's leading obstetrician-gynecologist geneticists specializing in the care of women with genetic disorders. Her accomplishments include pioneering research of the genetic disorders DiGeorge/velocardiofacial syndrome and 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, which can result in a wide range of congenital anomalies and learning difficulties.

At Penn, she has created one of the most highly regarded OB/GYN departments in the country for research, innovative clinical programs and teaching. She is an inspiring role model for women in academic medicine and committed to advancing the careers of physician investigators. Driscoll is also the director of the Penn’s Center for Research on Reproduction & Women’s Health and the March of Dimes Prematurity Research Center. She has received a number of teaching awards at Penn, including the Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching. Driscoll was elected to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the nation’s premier biomedical honors, in 2010. She is president of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and past-president of the Council of University Chairs in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

She is regularly recognized by Best Doctors in America, America's Top Doctors, and Philadelphia Magazine's Top Docs.

A graduate of Smith College and New York University School of Medicine, Driscoll completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and a fellowship in clinical and molecular genetics at Penn.

###

Penn Medicine is one of the world's leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the related missions of medical education, biomedical research, and excellence in patient care. Penn Medicine consists of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (founded in 1765 as the nation's first medical school) and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which together form a $6.7 billion enterprise.

The Perelman School of Medicine has been ranked among the top five medical schools in the United States for the past 20 years, according to U.S. News & World Report's survey of research-oriented medical schools. The School is consistently among the nation's top recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health, with $392 million awarded in the 2016 fiscal year.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System's patient care facilities include: The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center -- which are recognized as one of the nation's top "Honor Roll" hospitals by U.S. News & World Report -- Chester County Hospital; Lancaster General Health; Penn Wissahickon Hospice; and Pennsylvania Hospital -- the nation's first hospital, founded in 1751. Additional affiliated inpatient care facilities and services throughout the Philadelphia region include Good Shepherd Penn Partners, a partnership between Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network and Penn Medicine.

Penn Medicine is committed to improving lives and health through a variety of community-based programs and activities. In fiscal year 2016, Penn Medicine provided $393 million to benefit our community.