Alumnus Robert Chang to Lead Strategy Development for IMSA

Newswise — Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy has announced the appointment of alumnus Robert Chang as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Chang, an entrepreneur and investor, returns to IMSA with a strong background in strategy execution and new product development across early-stage companies, venture capital, Fortune 50 companies, and the non-profit sector.

“We are pleased to welcome Robert's deep management, business and finance acumen back into the IMSA family to help guide strategy development, execution and identification of new growth opportunities for us," says IMSA President, Dr. Jose Torres.

"I am thrilled to return to IMSA to strengthen and advance this world-class educational institution for the next thirty years,” stated Mr. Chang. “IMSA has an unparalleled history in delivering engaging STEM and inquiry-based education and contributing to the innovation ecosystem. Our students, faculty, and alumni have already had substantial impact in the world. I am looking forward to expanding our impact in addressing global challenges and ensuring our efforts are sustainable.”

Prior to IMSA, Mr. Chang was a Managing Partner at Mogility Capital, a seed-stage and early-stage venture capital fund. He continues to lead htpt, a startup studio that currently develops and operates several early-stage ventures including Piggybackr, a leading crowdfunding service for fundraisers of all ages, including schools and after-school programs, Sidetime, and Cupidum. He has extensive experience as an entrepreneur, investor and advisor with prior C-level experience at several venture-backed startups, operational leadership at The Home Depot, as well as research and investment experience at the Harvard School of Public Health and The Rockefeller Foundation.

Mr. Chang is currently an active board director at several leading national health organizations: the Mental Health Association of New York City, Zero to Three, and the Chinatown Health Clinic Foundation. He has also produced several award-winning narrative feature and documentary short films, including the Sundance award-winning, Independent Spirit Award nominee, Advantageous.

Mr. Chang earned an M.B.A. in Finance and Nonprofit Management from the Yale School of Management and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of Chicago. He is a charter class graduate of the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy.

