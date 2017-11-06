Professor Nancy Glass Named Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Endowed Chair

Newswise — Researcher, clinician, educator, and public health advocate Nancy Glass, PhD, MPH, RN, FAAN, has been named the Independence Foundation Chair in Nursing Education at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON). Glass is a professor and associate director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Global Health.

“Dr. Glass has made a tremendous impact on our school and the health of women and families worldwide,” says Dean Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN. “She is one of the most successful nurses globally, and awarding this chair to her is an appropriate recognition of her stellar career.”

Given in 1989 by the Independence Foundation of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the endowment was intended for an academic chair that could help nursing programs engage in long-term planning and support programs for education. At JHSON, Glass has helped further excellence in education by serving as director of the MSN/MPH Public Health Nursing program, coordinator of the Coverdell Peace Corps Fellows program, and holding a joint appointment in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Throughout her career, Glass has prioritized improving the health of women and families both nationally and globally. Her international initiatives, including Pigs for Peace and Rabbits for Resilience, have helped families in the Democratic Republic of Congo improve their health, economic stability, and social outcomes, and her myPlan smartphone application has helped women across the world identify action plans to safety if they are experiencing intimate partner violence.

As an expert in public health and health disparities, Glass has received honors including the Pathfinder Award from the National Institutes of Nursing Research and the 2017 International Achievement Award from the International Council of Nurses’ Florence Nightingale International Foundation.

“Educational opportunities are crucial to building and supporting future generations of nurses,” says Glass. “This is an exciting honor to be able to help lead the school in facilitating scholarship and the power of knowledge.”

