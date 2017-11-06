ASCB Among Founding Members of Newly Launched Scientific Society Publisher Alliance

Newswise — A group of prestigious not-for-profit scientific membership societies, including the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB), have announced the launch of the Scientific Society Publisher Alliance (SSPA), an initiative focused on building awareness of and support for publication of scientific research by scientist-run scientific societies.

The SSPA started as a collaboration of scientific societies that came together to reinforce and communicate the excellence, importance, and uniqueness of their journals. The launch of the SSPA formalizes this collaboration. The SSPA seeks to emphasize the value of publishing vital scientific research in scholarly journals managed by working scientists and edited and peer-reviewed in a fair and supportive manner by working scientists. Publishing in a society journal supports researchers and the scientific community, through reinvestment of revenues in the scientific community, in science advocacy, and in the careers of scientists at all stages, as part of the not-for-profit society mission.

The values being promoted by the SSPA are exemplified by the ASCB’s journals, Molecular Biology of the Cell and CBE—Life Sciences Education.

In the press release announcing the launch of the SSPA, Mark Johnston, Editor-in-Chief, Genetics (owned and published by the Genetics Society of America) and Chair of the SSPA, stated “We began this collaboration to promote our editorial principles, processes, and practices, and to communicate the value of our journals. In a world where new scholarly journals are continually being launched, we wanted to ensure that researchers are aware of the core values and strengths of our journals–peer-editing, transparent community governance, advocacy for science, and a rich history of investing in the scientific community–when making decisions about the best place to publish their findings.”

The SSPA Founding Members are:

American Physiological Society (APS)

American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB)

American Society for Microbiology (ASM)

American Society of Plant Biologists (ASPB)

Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB)

Genetics Society of America (GSA)

Society for Molecular Biology and Evolution (SMBE)

Society for Neuroscience (SfN)

American Association of Immunologists (AAI)

American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB)

American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET)

Of paramount importance to SSPA is to ensure that researchers understand the value of publishing in society-sponsored journals and consider these journals when deciding where to publish their best papers.

"Submission to a professional society journal helps me as a researcher. I know that highly knowledgeable peers will evaluate my paper and help me improve them. And I also know that publishing in society journals supports the important work they do,” said Martin Chalfie, a professor at Columbia University and 2008 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry. “I am a member of four professional societies and have benefited from publishing in journals of each one of them."

For more information about the Scientific Society Publisher Alliance, visit byscientistsforscience.org