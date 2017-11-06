The Wistar Institute Awarded More Than $16.5M in Grants to Fund Cancer & Infectious Disease Research and Training

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— (Nov. 6, 2017)— Scientists at The Wistar Institute, an international biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology and infectious diseases, have secured more than $16.5 million in funding throughout the summer and early fall of 2017.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded more than $15.6 million to the Institute:

The Wistar Institute Cancer Center secured a National Research Service Award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for $2,988,662 to support two predoctoral and eight postdoctoral trainees for the next five years. This grant has been continuously awarded to Wistar for 40 years and reflects a long-standing and successful program that prepares trainees for independent careers in basic and translational cancer research. Maureen E. Murphy, Ph.D. , professor and program leader in the Molecular and Cellular Oncogenesis Program, associate vice president for Faculty Affairs, was the lead principal investigator on this institutional grant.

, professor and program leader in the Molecular and Cellular Oncogenesis Program, associate vice president for Faculty Affairs, was the lead principal investigator on this institutional grant. Rugang Zhang, Ph.D. , deputy director of Wistar’s Cancer Center and professor and co-program leader of the Gene Expression and Regulation Program, was awarded two grants to extend long-term, high-impact research projects for another five years each. One NIH grant for $2,116,125 will continue to fund Zhang’s research on the mechanisms that govern gene expression changes during cellular senescence, or the process of irreversible arrest of cell proliferation, to understand its role in cancer and response to therapy. A second NIH grant for $2,030,625 will extend support for the study of epigenetic mechanisms that regulate ovarian cancer progression, with the ultimate goal of identifying novel therapeutic approaches for this lethal malignancy.

Wistar scientists also received non-federal funding for more than $850,000:

Qing Chen, M.D., Ph.D. , assistant professor in the Immunology, Microenvironment and Metastasis Program and scientific director of Wistar’s Imaging Facility, was awarded a Susan G. Komen Career Catalyst Research Grant totaling $450,000 over three years. This grant will support Chen’s research to dissect the crosstalk between breast cancer cells and astrocytes, the most numerous cells in the brain, during development of brain metastasis. The goal is to identify potential targets to prevent and treat breast cancer brain metastasis for which limited therapeutic options are available.

, assistant professor in the Immunology, Microenvironment and Metastasis Program and scientific director of Wistar’s Imaging Facility, was awarded a Susan G. Komen Career Catalyst Research Grant totaling $450,000 over three years. This grant will support Chen’s research to dissect the crosstalk between breast cancer cells and astrocytes, the most numerous cells in the brain, during development of brain metastasis. The goal is to identify potential targets to prevent and treat breast cancer brain metastasis for which limited therapeutic options are available. Erica Stone, Ph.D. , assistant professor in the Immunology, Microenvironment and Metastasis Program, was the recipient of a Bristol-Myers Squibb-Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) Young Investigator Award for $225,000 over three years. Stone will investigate a potential mechanism of resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors, a class of drugs that take the breaks off the immune system enhancing the patient’s antitumor response and increasing the life-span of patients with advanced, metastatic melanoma. This research will test whether blocking a specific molecule expressed by tumor-killing T cells in conjunction with a checkpoint inhibitor therapy will lead to better therapeutic efficacy.

, assistant professor in the Immunology, Microenvironment and Metastasis Program, was the recipient of a Bristol-Myers Squibb-Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) Young Investigator Award for $225,000 over three years. Stone will investigate a potential mechanism of resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors, a class of drugs that take the breaks off the immune system enhancing the patient’s antitumor response and increasing the life-span of patients with advanced, metastatic melanoma. This research will test whether blocking a specific molecule expressed by tumor-killing T cells in conjunction with a checkpoint inhibitor therapy will lead to better therapeutic efficacy. Jason Lamontagne, D., a postdoctoral fellow in the Lieberman Lab, received The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Career Development Fellow Award for $180,000 over three years to support a research project on the functions of an Epstein-Barr virus protein called EBNA1 in regulating host gene expression. Since Epstein-Barr infection is associated with a wide range of human cancers, a deeper understanding of the functions of EBNA1 may expand our understanding of the role of Epstein-Barr virus in cancer development and validate EBNA1 as a potential therapeutic target.

