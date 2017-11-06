“The Big Picture: What’s at Stake in Trump’s America?”—Nov. 7 Symposium at NYU

Newswise — New York University’s Institute for Public Knowledge (IPK) will host “The Big Picture: What’s at Stake in Trump’s America,” a day-long symposium on the rise of Donald Trump as a candidate and decisions as president, on Tues., Nov. 7, 9:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. at NYU’s School of Law (Tishman Auditorium, 40 Washington Square South).

The event, which takes place a year after Trump’s election as president, will feature Harvard’s William Julius Wilson, Columbia’s Sharon Marcus, Shamus Khan, Alondra Nelson, and Saskia Sassen, and Stanford’s Michelle Anderson as well as NYU faculty Alina Das, Linda Gordon, Eric Klinenberg, Kimberly Phillips-Fein, Ricky Revesz, Tom Sugrue, and Caitlin Zaloom, among others.

The symposium is the culminating event to a series of essays published on “Public Books,” an online scholarly and journalistic magazine, this fall. In the series, leading intellectuals address what’s at stake in Trump’s America on a wide range of topics, including science policy, healthcare, free speech, international law, and immigration. It may be read here: http://www.publicbooks.org/tag/the-big-picture/.

The symposium is free and open to the public, but registration is required at http://bit.ly/2wD2KbH. Space limited to availability. For more information, please call 212.998.8466.

