Media Advisory: UNH Expert Available to Discuss Increasing Acceptance of Climate Change

Newswise — DURHAM, N.H. – A scientific report released last Friday by 13 federal agencies found that humans are the dominant cause of a global temperature rise. New research from the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire finds that public acceptance of human-caused climate change is gradually rising.

Lawrence Hamilton, professor of sociology and a senior faculty fellow in the Carsey School, is available to discuss his findings around the impact of recent extreme weather events on shifting public opinion about climate change at Lawrence.Hamilton@unh.edu or (603) 862-1859. Since 2010, 36 nationwide and New Hampshire surveys found that the percentage who say that climate change is happening and is caused mainly by human activities rose from more than 50 percent to 65 percent. A New Hampshire survey last month reached 68 percent.

Link to analysis: https://carsey.unh.edu/publication/snapshot/climate-change-acceptance

