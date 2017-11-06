Homeland Security Expert Available To Discuss Sutherland Springs Shooting

By Susan Robertson, Texas A&M University Bush School of Government and Public Service

Newswise — Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Danny Davis, a noted homeland security expert, is available to discuss the Sunday shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

A senior lecturer at the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, Davis also directs the Graduate Certificate in Homeland Security program. Davis’s areas of expertise include terrorism, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, security policy and military history. Since 2006, Davis has worked extensively with the military in the homeland security enterprise and force generation.

During his 20-year Army career, Lieutenant Colonel Davis has served in a variety of command and staff positions in Airborne, Ranger and Special Forces units.

Davis’s full biography can be found on the Bush School website.