Homeland Security Expert Available To Discuss Sutherland Springs Shooting

Crime and Forensic Science, Cybersecurity, Guns and Violence, Terrorism, Local - Texas
  • Homeland Security, mass shooters, mass shootings

    • By Susan Robertson, Texas A&M University Bush School of Government and Public Service

    Newswise — Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Danny Davis, a noted homeland security expert, is available to discuss the Sunday shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

    A senior lecturer at the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, Davis also directs the Graduate Certificate in Homeland Security program. Davis’s areas of expertise include terrorism, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, security policy and military history. Since 2006, Davis has worked extensively with the military in the homeland security enterprise and force generation.

    During his 20-year Army career, Lieutenant Colonel Davis has served in a variety of command and staff positions in Airborne, Ranger and Special Forces units.

    Davis’s full biography can be found on the Bush School website.

