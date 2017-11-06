Texas Church Shooting: Expert on Gun Violence and History of Domestic Abuse

Newswise — The following Johns Hopkins School of Nursing faculty member is available for comment/interview regarding the Texas Church Shooting and the suspect’s history of domestic abuse.

Jacquelyn Campbell, PhD, RN, FAAN Anna D. Wolf Chair and Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing.

Dr. Jackie Campbell can provide comment on the growing evidence of the link between those who commit mass acts of shooting and their prior history of domestic violence. As a national leader in the field of domestic violence, Campbell has testified before Congress regarding gun control measures that would strengthen firearm prohibitions among former and current dating partners/spouses who exhibit a history of abuse to help save lives of women, their families, and society at large.

Dr. Campbell has authored or co-authored more than 250 publications and seven books on violence and health outcomes. She has developed the Danger Assessment to assess a women’s risk of being killed by an abusive partner, and helped develop the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence Lethality Assessment Program, which is a strategy to prevent domestic violence homicides and serious injuries.

Quote from Dr. Campbell: “The gunman’s history of domestic violence should have prevented him from purchasing a gun. But, there are too many ways—through online purchases, gun shows, and more—that guns can be purchased without background checks, or as a result of domestic violence convictions never being recorded. We need to enforce the gun laws we already have that keep guns out of the hands of known domestic violence offenders, and we need to explore more carefully the link between mass shootings and domestic violence. These links have been noted in countless other cases, and there are too many loopholes still left in the system.”